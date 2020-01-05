Posts From The Road: Scenes Of 2019 Campsites

January Sunset: After several days of desert camping last January at Quartzsite, Ariz., we were gifted this beautiful sunset on our last evening before moving to a new area. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com By GARY WARREN Photographer Formerly of Los Alamos

Well 2019 is history and the new year is off and running.

Last week I reviewed some of the roads we traveled during the year. After traveling and living on the road for almost half of 2019, I have chosen to share this week scenes of a few of the campsites we called home.

Editor’s note: Longtime Los Alamos photographer Gary Warren and his wife Marilyn are traveling around the country and he shares his photographs, which appear in the ‘Posts from the Road’ series published in the Sunday edition of the Los Alamos Daily Post

Home on the Rocks: We loved camping amongst the huge boulders in February at City of Rocks State Park. Nice weather allowed us to explore and hike in and on the rocks. City of Rocks State Park is a gem of a park between Deming and Silver City. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com

Big Timber Rainbow: A double rainbow lit the skies following an afternoon thunderstorm in June in Big Timber, Mt. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com

Rainey Lake: Perhaps our most prized campsite of the year was at Lake Rainey in Ranier, Minn.. We didn't know how special the location would be and were only able to spend one night in Ranier. Just steps from Lake Rainey, we thoroughly enjoyed our short stay there. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com