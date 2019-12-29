Posts From The Road: 2019 Year In Review

Straight Ahead: A view of a beautiful thunderstorm brewing ahead of us a we approach International Falls, Minn. in July. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com

Curves: We enjoy traveling the back roads especially the two lane back roads that take you through small towns across the country. These roads lead to the most beautiful and scenic locations anywhere but many of these roads were not constructed for a fast travel. Seen is a very curvy road we traveled in Door County, Wisc. in July. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com

Roller Coaster: Two lane roads were often constructed to the lay of the land with little or no leveling of the land leaving a road that resembled a rollercoaster ride. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com

By GARY WARREN

Photographer

Formerly of Los Alamos

As 2019 winds down and 2020 is quickly approaching, this is a good time to review the roads traveled during the past 12 months.

This post is a simple assortment of the views from just a few of those roads.

This is a wrap for Posts From the Road this year but we are looking forward to traveling new roads and probably retracing some old favorites during 2020

Editor’s note: Longtime Los Alamos photographer Gary Warren and his wife Marilyn are traveling around the country and he shares his photographs, which appear in the ‘Posts from the Road’ series published in the Sunday edition of the Los Alamos Daily Post.

Desert Mountains: A section of Historic Route 66 winds around desert mountains near Oatman, Ariz. in February. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com

Rocky View: A road through the rocky terrain in Chiricahua National Monument in southern Arizona near the New Mexico border. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com

Around the Bend: A hillside view of Texas Highway 207 is seen as it twists and turns through Palo Duro Canyon in the Texas panhandle. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com

Historic Road: Crossing the Big Piney River on the old bridge on Historic Route 66 at Devils Elbow, Mo. in August. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com