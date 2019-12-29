Posts From The Road: 2019 Year In Review
As 2019 winds down and 2020 is quickly approaching, this is a good time to review the roads traveled during the past 12 months.
This post is a simple assortment of the views from just a few of those roads.
This is a wrap for Posts From the Road this year but we are looking forward to traveling new roads and probably retracing some old favorites during 2020
Editor’s note: Longtime Los Alamos photographer Gary Warren and his wife Marilyn are traveling around the country and he shares his photographs, which appear in the ‘Posts from the Road’ series published in the Sunday edition of the Los Alamos Daily Post.
Advertisements