PEEC: Intermediate Snowshoe Outing Next Jan. 11

Join PEEC and the Los Alamos Mountaineers for an intermediate snowshoe outing Saturday, Jan. 11. Jean Dewart will lead this point-to-point hike from the Las Conchas Trailhead to the East Fork Trailhead. Registration is required and space is limited. Courtesy/PEEC

PEEC News:

Join the Pajarito Environmental Education Center and Los Alamos Mountaineers for an intermediate snowshoe outing Saturday, Jan. 11.

Participants will complete a point-to-point hike from the Las Conchas Trailhead to the East Fork Trailhead, covering 4.5 miles and about 800 feet of elevation gain. Registration is required for this all-day trip and space is limited to 15 people.

Los Alamos Mountaineer Jean Dewart is leading this adventure. Participants should be able to hike 5 miles in 2.5 hours comfortably and have previous experience snowshoeing. PEEC has snowshoes to lend or they can be rented from County at the Aquatic Center.

The group will meet at the Los Alamos Nature Center at 9 a.m. to carpool to the trailhead or at the Las Conchas trailhead at 10 a.m. Participants that need to borrow snowshoe should arrive at the nature center at 8:30 a.m. to get fitted. Once at the trailhead, the group will shuttle some cars to the East Fork trailhead and drive back to the Las Conchas trailhead to start snowshoeing.

Attendees should have waterproof boots, gaiters, ski or hiking poles and a backpack and bring a lunch, water, extra clothing, sunscreen and a sitting pad. Participants should dress in layers and wear a water resistant coat and pants. The snowshoe will take about four hours, depending on stops, lunch and the pace of the group. Dewart plans to return to the nature center by 5 p.m.

If there are difficult driving conditions or conditions are not appropriate for snowshoeing, this trip may be canceled or changed to a winter hike. Registered participants will be notified by email if this is the case. Admission for this outing is $8 per family or $4 per person for PEEC and Mountaineer members and $10 per family or $5 per person for non-members. Sign up here .

If you would like to try snowshoeing, but don’t have the experience for this outing, PEEC is offering two more upcoming snowshoe hikes. PEEC’s Education Programs Director Siobhan Niklasson is leading a homeschool snowshoe hike Friday, Jan. 10 and a family snowshoe outing on Saturday, Feb. 8.

For more information about this and other PEEC programs, visit www.peecnature.org , email adventure@peecnature.org or call (505).662.0460