PEEC: Explore Fire And Ice In The Solar System Friday

PEEC News:

Explore how the Sun’s heat and planetary orbits create weather, solstices, seasons and more throughout the Solar System at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 in the Los Alamos Nature Center planetarium.

Rick Wallace will lead this discussion and also give an update on the unexpected locations of water and water-ice throughout the Solar System.

In addition to this talk, PEEC will play the full-dome film “Superpower Dogs” at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 and Saturday, Dec. 28 in the nature center’s planetarium. Local sponsor Pet Pangaea LLC brought this exciting movie to Los Alamos. Join an immersive adventure that explores the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. This inspiring true story is narrated by Chris Evans and follows six dogs that brave earthquakes and avalanches, protect endangered species and help people with special needs.

Seating is limited for this talk and the movie showings, so call the nature center at 505.662.0460 or stop by to reserve your tickets. The showings of “Superpower Dogs” may be popular over the holiday weekends, so calling in advance is recommended. Admission to each program is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Events in the planetarium are not recommended for children under age 4.

For more information about this and other PEEC programs, visit www.peecnature.org , email programs@peecnature.org or call 505.662.0460 .