PAC 8 Offers Stop Motion Animation Classes In January

PAC 8 News:

PAC 8 will be offering classes in stop motion animation for students aged 9-12 years 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays in January.

Stop motion is an animated filmmaking technique in which objects are moved in small increments between individually photographed frames so that they will appear to exhibit motion when the series of frames is played back.

Students will be learning Dragonframe software, a program used in the making of “Coraline” and “Shaun the Sheep”.

Classes will be held at PAC 8 (475 20th St.), which is in the lower level of the community building. The cost is $80. Contact PAC 8 at 505.662.7228 or pac8@losalamos.com. Allegra Dougherty, a senior at Los Alamos High School, will be teaching the class. She first discovered animation at PAC 8 while taking classes there when she was younger.