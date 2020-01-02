OLIVE MAE BERGAUER Sept. 30, 1921 – Dec. 18, 2019



Olive Mae Bergauer, passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with her family at her side.

She was born in Kassler, Colorado on September 30, 1921 to James D and Ada B (Woodward) Mitchell. It is here that she developed her love of the outdoors and for fishing. She was the youngest of three girls and always said that she was the tomboy of the three. As a youngster she was best known for sneaking off and going fishing with her father.

Her life in Kassler, home of the Denver Water Works, was one of fishing, hiking, gold panning with her father and mother and being schooled in a one room schoolhouse. She was also a favorite dance partner at the town dances as a young lady.

Growing up she worked at jobs like cleaning houses and plucking chicken and ducks. She decided to get a job in town and went to work for Heckethorn Mfg. in Littleton, Colorado making the bellows for cameras. During the war, she and her team made the casings for artillery shells to assist the war effort. It is here that she met her future husband, Simon A. Bergauer.

She and Simon loved riding their motorcycles around the mountains and roads of Colorado. Driving to Colorado Springs to ice skate at the Broadmoor Hotel followed by dinner and dancing. After moving to Los Alamos, they continued their love of the outdoors, especially fishing and golfing. The family had many camping and fishing adventures in New Mexico, especially at their cabin and land on the San Juan River.

Olive and Simon were married in July of 1946. They were blessed with two devoted boys, James S. Bergauer (Susan) of Los Alamos and Timothy E Bergauer (Rhea) of San Antonio, TX. They had five grandchildren: Heather Marie Deck of San Antonio, TX, James Ryen (Jen) of Ashland, Oregon, Simon Bergauer (Devon) of Los Alamos, and five great-grandchildren: Ashley Deck, Trevor Deck, Rachel Deck, Logan Deck, Benjamin Ryen, Olive Ryen and Cedar Bergauer. She is also survived by a nephew, Bob Swan of Centennial, Colorado.

Olive Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years. Her parents, and sisters Edna Swan (Dave) and Willa Slocum (Thomas) and nephew Rod Slocum (Claudia) and Grandson Rodney Bergauer, whom she loved and missed deeply.

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank Medical Associates of Northern New Mexico, Dr. Anthony Sandoval and his staff and Ambercare for their caring service.

