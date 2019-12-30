Obituary: Walter Anderson Pickett May 14, 1928 – Dec. 26, 2019

WALTER ANDERSON PICKETT May 14, 1928 – Dec. 26, 2019

Walter Anderson Pickett, 91, passed away in Los Alamos, New Mexico on December 26, 2019.

He was born in Unionville, Missouri on May 14, 1928 to Minnie Anderson Pickett and Evan “Midge” Pickett. He married Teresa Eastland on January 1, 1950, in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Both of Walter’s parents and his wife preceded him in death, as did his siblings, Lester Pickett, Leo Pickett, Lawrence Pickett, Lois Crawford, Louise Winter, and Jessie Anderson.

Walter is survived by his daughter, Minette McWilliams (Greg) of Los Alamos, NM; grandson David Bradshaw (Kristi), of Roswell, NM; granddaughter Kimberly Thomass (Nate), of College Station, TX; brother Clyde Pickett (Jackie), of Las Cruces, NM; sister Shirley Payne (Jim), of Deming, NM; great-grandchildren Ashlyn Bradshaw, Noah Thomass, Elijah Thomass, Kian Bradshaw, and Aryn Bradshaw; and honorary son, Gilbert Sandoval.

Walter worked as a Mechanical Engineer Inspector at Los Alamos National Laboratory under Zia Company, Pan-Am, and Johnson Controls, and he served the US Army in the Korean War from 1950-1953. Walter was a board member of New Mexico Baptist Children’s Home and a member of the Santa Fe Trail Association and New Mexico Historical Society. He also taught Children’s Church at First Baptist Church of Los Alamos for over 30 years.

Private family services will be scheduled at a later date.

Walter’s family has entrusted his care to Rivera Family Funerals & Cremations of Los Alamos, located at 1627 A Central Avenue, Los Alamos, NM 87544. In lieu of flowers, Walter’s family asks you to consider spending more time with your family.