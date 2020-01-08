Obituary: Ronald Eugene Randolph Feb. 12, 1949 – Jan. 5, 2020

RONALD EUGENE RANDOLPH Feb. 12, 1949 – Jan. 5, 2020
 
Ronald Eugene Randolph, was born on February 12, 1949. He passed away at home on January 5, 2020 in Chandler, AZ.
 
He was born in Elkhart, KS to Eugene “Randy” and Georgina Randolph. They moved to Los Alamos when he was six years old. He graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1967. He was especially proud of his contribution to the 1966 Toppers Football State Championship.
 
He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Geology from Ft. Lewis College in Durango, Colo.
 
Ron served his country in the United States Marine Corps in the U.S. and Abroad from 1973 to 1994. He retired after 22 years at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
 
He was loved and respected by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Rita Mortensen. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Joyce Van Hecke Randolph; son Shayne Randolph (Rhianda); brother Craig Randolph (Sharon); two grandchildren Rowan and Becca; and many other relatives who adored him.
 
He will be cremated.
 
A celebration of life and burial with military honors at Santa Fe National Cemetery will be planned for this spring. We will post the details when they have been arranged. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Marine Toys For Tots.
 
He will be deeply missed.
