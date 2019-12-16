Obituary: Joanne Louise Cox April 2, 1928 – Dec. 2, 2019

JOANNE LOUISE COX April 2, 1928 – Dec. 2, 2019

Joanne Louise Cox went to meet her Lord and Savior on December 2, 2019.

Joanne was born April 2, 1928 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Sidney B. Weber, Sr. and Olga M. Weber (née Doeringsfeld). She was the third of four children, and grew up in Janesville, graduating from Janesville HS in 1946.

She spent four years on the beautiful campus of University of Wisconsin in Madison. As a freshman, she knew she wasn’t going to make a big splash at the “U”, but was happy to be a little pebble on the beach. It was a time of explosive student population, swelling from 12,000 in 1945 to 27,000 in 1946 due to the end of WW II and the GI Bill. Fraternities and sororities were in their heyday, and she joined Kappa Delta Sorority. Joanne earned her BA in Psychology in 1950.

After a year of practice teaching at Milwaukee State Teachers’ College, she came to Los Alamos where she taught second grade at Mountain School 1951-1954. In Los Alamos, she met Lab staff member Summers Hugh Cox from Birch River, WV and they married in Dec 1952. Together they raised four children in Los Alamos – Robert, Ellen, Cathy and John.

Joanne enjoyed playing the piano, and played Chopin’s Impromptu no. 4 in C Sharp Minor, Op. 66 for an audience on her 90th birthday. She was an active member of White Rock Baptist Church. She loved being with her family and made many friends in her 91 years.

Pre-deceasing her were her husband, Summers; her parents, Sid and Olga Weber; her brothers Sid Weber, Jr. and Fred Weber; and younger sister Janice Weber Sofge.

She is survived by her four children: Robert Cox (Karen) of Windsor, CO; Ellen Yoder (Terry) of Granite Bay, CA; Cathy Cox of Las Cruces, NM and John Cox (Joan) of Kennesaw, GA, and seven grandchildren: Kendra Palmer (Drew) of Windsor, CO; Koby Cox of Littleton, CO; Jenna Yoder and Vanessa Yoder of Granite Bay, CA; Linda Small of Las Cruces, NM; Jesse Cox (Jenna) of Atlanta, GA and Daniel Cox of Allenspark, CO; and two great-granddaughters: Sela Palmer and Luca Palmer of Windsor, CO.

Memorial service will be held at 1030am on January 7, 2020 at White Rock Baptist Church, 80 State Road 4, White Rock NM 87547. (505) 672-9764

Memorial donations may be made to White Rock Baptist Church, 80 State Road 4, White Rock, NM 87547. (505) 672-9764