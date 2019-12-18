Obituary: Joan Allason Bjarke Oct. 14, 1924 – Dec. 15, 2019

Joan Allason Bjarke, 95, passed away in Los Alamos, New Mexico, on December 15, 2019.

She was born on October 14, 1924 in Tacoma, Washington to Daisy and Harold Broomell, who precede her in death, as does her husband George Bjarke and her older brother James Broomell.

Joan is survived by her children, Judy McKenzie, George (Rose) Bjarke, Richard (Denise) Bjarke, Karl (Lisa) Bjarke, Gary (Cheryl) Bjarke, and Donald (Amy) Bjarke, as well as her 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Joan and her older brother Jim enjoyed a happy childhood in Tacoma. She particularly enjoyed roller skating and was an active member of the high school roller skating team. Joan graduated from Stadium High School in 1943 and immediately contributed to the war effort by working at the Underwood Typewriter Factory repairing typewriters used by the US War Department.

Joan enrolled at Washington State University, where she studied Hotel Management. Soon, Joan was spending her summers in Mount Rainier National Park working at the lodge in Longmire. It was there that she met the love of her life, George Otto Bjarke, a handsome WWII veteran newly returned to his native Tacoma area and ready to start his new life. George was working on the road crew for the National Park Service at Mount Rainier and would cherish his opportunities to pick up his mail in Longmire where Joan worked. After falling deeply in love, Joan and George married on September 2, 1950 at the Puget Sound University Chapel in Tacoma.

Joan and George moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where George pursued graduate studies in physics. There, they started their family with the birth of their daughter Judy. Later, they moved to Southern California where George worked for North American Aviation and their next two children, George Jr. and Richard, were born. In 1955, George was recruited to work at the Los Alamos Science Laboratory as a physicist and he jumped at the opportunity to enhance his career and raise his family in Northern New Mexico. Joan was up for the adventure, and it was in Los Alamos that they would spend the rest of their lives. The family was completed with the birth of their last three children, Karl, Gary, and Donald, in Los Alamos.

As a stay-at-home mom, Joan loved her role in the raising of their six kids. She was active in the grade schools and Girl Scouts; she served the Boy Scouts as a den mother; and she was a vocal and supporting presence at countless track meets, baseball games, and football games. She was always there to provide comfort to her husband and kids during sickness, all kinds of cuts and scrapes, and general bad days. Joan was an accomplished seamstress and creatively made and mended clothing for the family. She was especially adept in the kitchen, where she never failed to have wonderful food on the table and lunches for school. To this day, her kids continue to rave about her biscochitos and her renowned tacos!

Joan and George were members of the Los Alamos Elks Lodge where they developed many close friends, and Joan also became active with the AAUW and the Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority.

Upon George’s retirement and the kids leaving the nest, Joan and George embarked on the next chapter of their lives: traveling the world. They both loved the excitement of exploring other countries and cultures. In all, they visited 37 countries on six continents, often traveling twice in one year. The two of them were never happier than in their quest to experience unique destinations and share stories of their adventures with friends and family.

In her later years, Joan enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She played a huge part in their lives and their mutual love and admiration was extraordinary.

Joan’s family has entrusted her care to Rivera Family Funeral Home of Los Alamos, located at 1627 A Central Avenue, Los Alamos, NM 87544. A private interment will be arranged at a later date.