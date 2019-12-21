NWF: Reforestation Legislation Will Safeguard Wildlife Habitat, Drinking Water Supplies

NWF News:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Investing in America’s forests is essential to safeguarding wildlife habitat, confronting climate change and protecting clean drinking water supplies.

The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) heralded U.S. Sen. Tom Udall’s Reforestation Act of 2019 , which will provide foresters with the resources and tools they need to invest in reforestation efforts across the country.

“America’s forests provide essential wildlife habitat, protect healthy watersheds and clean drinking water, and serve as natural carbon-sinks — a vital climate solution. Investing in forest restoration and reforestation benefits wildlife and people alike,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. “The National Wildlife Federation is grateful to Senator Udall for his tireless efforts to accelerate efforts to improve the health of our National Forests by making them more resilient to escalating impacts from megafires, drought, pests, and disease — all of which are exacerbated by climate change.”

The Reforestation Act of 2019 would double the Reforestation Trust Fund’s investment in reforestation on national forest lands from $30 million to $60 million per year. It also would end the backlog of reforestation needs within 10 years.