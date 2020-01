UNM-LA News:

The UNM-Los Alamos Advisory Board meets 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the Lecture Hall in Building 2 on the campus of UNM-Los Alamos, 4000 University Dr.

Agenda items include the installation of recently elected board members, the election of officers, resource materials for the advisory board, an update on the CIC program and administrative reports on ongoing UNM-LA operations.