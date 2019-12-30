NNSA Issues Partial Withdrawal Of November 2019 Floodplain Assessment For NM 4/East Jemez; TA-72

NNSA News:

The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s Los Alamos Field Office (NA-LA) has issued a partial withdrawal of the November 2019 Floodplain Assessment for the New Mexico State Route 4 and East Jemez Road Intersection and Floodplain Statement of Findings Technical Area-72 Shooting Range Facility at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos New Mexico(Floodplain Assessment).

The New Mexico State Route 4 and East Jemez Road intersection Floodplain Assessment analysis is withdrawn. This project has not yet received the funding necessary for construction and could not be implemented any sooner than late 2020. Upon receipt of funding both a National Environmental Policy Act analysis and floodplain assessment will be conducted concurrently.

The partial withdrawal does not affect the Floodplain Assessment description and analysis for the installation of a 4-strand wire fence and prefabricated bridge at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Technical Area (TA)-72 Shooting Range Facility. Therefore, NA-LA is issuing this Floodplain Statement of Finding that addresses only the fence and bridge installation (Floodplain Statement of Findings).

NA-LA took into account all substantive comments received on the Floodplain Assessment and, in accordance with 10 CFR 1022 and prior to implementing the proposed action, is providing the Floodplain Statement of Findings to state, tribal and local governments and others who submitted comments. With the issuance of the Floodplain Statement of Findings, DOE will endeavor to allow at least 15 days (closes December 31, 2019) of public review commencing from the publication date of this notification before implementing the proposed floodplain action.