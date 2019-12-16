NNSA Issues Floodplain Assessment For Fencing Project At Technical Area-08 For Public Review, Comment

NNSA News:

The Department of Energy (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Los Alamos National Laboratory Starmer’s Gulch Floodplain Assessment for the Fencing Project at Technical Area-08 (Floodplain Assessment) for a 15 day public review and comment period ending December 30, 2019.

The Floodplain Assessment analyzes the proposal for the installation of a T-post 3-strand barbed wire perimeter fence to create an operational boundary marker within Technical Area (TA)-08. Fencing will run from the TA-08 access gate in the south to an existing perimeter fence north of Starmer’s Gulch crossing approximately 60 feet of floodplain.

DOE/NNSA will take into account all substantive comments received on the Floodplain Assessment and, in accordance with 10 CFR 1022 and prior to implementing the proposed action, provide the statement of findings to state, tribal and local governments and others who submitted comments.

After issuing the Floodplain Statement of Findings, DOE will endeavor to allow at least 15 days of public review before implementing the proposed floodplain action. The Floodplain Assessment can be accessed online at https://www.energy.gov/nepa/downloads/starmer-s-gulch-floodplain-assessment . Comments on the Floodplain Assessment may be provided to NNSA by U.S. mail or email at the following addresses:

Mail: NNSA Los Alamos Field Office

Comments: Starmer’s Gulch Floodplain Assessment

3747 West Jemez Road

Los Alamos, NM 87544

Or