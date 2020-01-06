NNSA Field Office Issues Floodplain Assessment For Starmer’s Gulch At LANL Technical Area-08

Starmer

s Gulch at center left on map. Courtesy/LANL

NNSA FIELD OFFICE News:

The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s Los Alamos Field Office (NA-LA) has issued a Floodplain Statement of Findings, Los Alamos National Laboratory Starmer’s Gulch Floodplain Assessment for the Fencing Project at Technical Area-08.

NA-LA is proposing to take action within the Starmer’s Gulch 100-year floodplain at Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Technical Area-08.

The action consists of the installation of approximately 4-5 T-posts by hand and strung with barbed 3-wire perimeter fence to create an operational boundary marker within TA-08. NA-LA took into account all substantive comments received on the Floodplain Assessment and, in accordance with 10 CFR 1022 and prior to implementing the proposed action, is providing the Floodplain Statement of Findings to over 8,700 recipients on the LANL GovDelivery listserve, including state, tribal and local governments and one organization that submitted comments.

With the issuance of the Floodplain Statement of Findings, DOE will endeavor to allow at least 15 days of public review commencing from the publication date of this notification before implementing the proposed floodplain action.

The Floodplain Assessment and Floodplain Statement of Findings can be accessed online at https://energy.gov/node/4367925.