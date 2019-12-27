NMSP Announces Sobriety Checkpoints In January

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 27, 2019 - 4:21am

State Police will conduct sobriety checkpoints; saturation patrols; and registration, insurance and driver's license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of January 2020. Courtesy photo

 
NMSP News:
 
New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints; saturation patrols; and registration, insurance and driver's license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of January 2020.
 
NMSP is bringing awareness to these events in an effort to reduce alcohol related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are helping to change society's attitude about drinking and driving.
 
Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drink and drive.
Tags: 
Community
County
Travel
Public Safety
Police
State

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.