NMSP Announces Sobriety Checkpoints In January

New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints; saturation patrols; and registration, insurance and driver's license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of January 2020.

NMSP is bringing awareness to these events in an effort to reduce alcohol related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are helping to change society's attitude about drinking and driving.