NMMSH: Free Telescope Workshop Jan. 4

December 31, 2019
A telescope can help inspire a lifelong interest and appreciation in nature and science, but the first step is learning how to use it. Bring your new telescope and everyone interested to the free telescope workshop Jan. 4 at the New Mexico Museum of Space History. Courtesy/Air & Space Magazine
 
ALAMOGORDO The New Mexico Museum of Space History education department is holding a free telescope workshop beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 in the front classroom of the Tombaugh Building in Alamogordo.
 
The focus of the workshop will be on showing new telescope users the basics of set-up and viewing.
 
“Buying a telescope as a Christmas gift is a great idea, but teaching your child how to use it is sometimes very challenging,” Museum Outreach Coordinator Tony Gondola said. “Our goal with this free workshop is to teach parents and aspiring young astronomers tips and techniques that will help them get the most out of this exciting gift that can inspire a lifetime of interest in nature and science.”
 
Workshop participants should bring their new telescope, along with all of its parts and directions, with them. Museum educators and local amateur astronomers will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice on how to best assemble and use telescopes.
 
The New Mexico Museum of Space History, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information, call 575.437.2840 or toll free 1.877.333.6589 or visit www.nmspacemuseum.org.
