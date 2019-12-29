NMMSH: Free Launch Pad Lecture On Comets Jan. 3

Comet Bennet was discovered Dec. 28, 1969 by John Caister Bennett in Pretoria, South Africa. It was widely visible by April 1970 and was slated to be photographed April 14 from Apollo 13, but a critical malfunction in the spacecraft prevented the crew from taking the photos. Courtesy/britastro.org

ALAMOGORDO – From early effects on world history to intergalactic interlopers, take a fascinating look at the sometimes terrifying but always beautiful and fascinating world of comets.

Harbingers of doom in the past, comets today provide a fascinating look into the early days of the formation of our solar system as well as a glimpse into the deep, cold and unknown regions of our own galaxy and beyond.

The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo is hosting its first Launch Pad Lecture of the new year, Comets: Nomads of the Solar System, at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, on the museum’s first floor.

The Launch Pad Lecture is free to the public and is held at 9 a.m. the first Friday of each month on the Museum's first floor. Coffee and donuts are compliments of the International Space Hall of Fame Foundation. The next Launch Pad Lecture will be Feb. 7, and the subject will be the 90th Anniversary of the discovery of Pluto. A special guest speaker is pending.

The Launch Pad Lectures are streamed live on Periscope and are also available after the lecture on the museum’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2SirhgX3NsxcREfOVLjHeA.

