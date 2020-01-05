NMED Posts New Guidance On What Is Creditable For Potential Emission Rate Calculations

NMED News:

The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) Air Quality Bureau has posted new guidance regarding what is creditable for potential emission rate calculations.

Visit the Permitting Section Procedures and Guidance website to read the new guidance: www.env.nm.gov/air-quality/permitting-section-procedures-and-guidance/ . The link to this guidance can be found toward the middle of the page, at the top of the Guidance Documents table.

This guidance discusses creditable reductions using NSPS OOOOa, and is illustrated by an example of a heater treater at an NOI facility being hard-piped into an NSPS OOOOa controlled manifold.