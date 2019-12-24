NMED Hosts Public Meeting Focused On Scientific Monitoring; Environmental Oversight Of LANL Jan. 9

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 24, 2019 - 9:31am

NMED News:

The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) announce today details of the upcoming quarterly public engagement meeting to discuss issues related to scientific monitoring and environmental oversight of Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The meeting is 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 9 in Room 631, Building 6 at the University of New Mexico - Los Alamos, 4000 University Dr.

The primary topic of the meeting is the Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Order on Consent (Consent Order) signed by the United States Department of Energy and NMED in 2016.

“The Los Alamos community asked for this discussion on the Los Alamos National Laboratory Consent Order and we listened,” NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said. “Collaborating with stakeholders is essential to protecting public health and the environment.”

Anyone needing interpretation or assistance at the Jan. 9 meeting should contact Neelam Dhawan at 505.476.6042 or Neelam.Dhawan@state.nm.us.

