NMDWS UI Tax & Claims System Now Available 24/7

ALBUQUERQUE – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) Unemployment Insurance online services, which provide a fast, convenient, and secure way for claimants and employers to access information, apply for benefits, and manage accounts, are now available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, apart from scheduled monthly maintenance.

Previous operations allowed access six days a week, 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.,Sunday through Friday, limiting the timeframe employers, third party agents and claimants could access the Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System. New Mexico now joins an array of states that offer 24 hour access.

“Governor Lujan Grisham believes strongly that state services should be as accessible as possible, and in the 21st century that means websites should be open all the time,” NMDWS Cabinet Secretary Bill McCamley said. “Many small businesses are busy during work hours with customers, doing their paperwork at night or on weekends, so this new process will be especially good for them. We continue to look at streamlining our operations to give New Mexicans the freedom to improve so everyone can benefit.”

New Mexico's Unemployment Insurance (UI) program provides temporary income to workers who have lost their job through no fault of their own. The program is funded through unemployment taxes paid by employers. Due to increased call volume at this time of year, NMDWS encourages claimants and employers to access their accounts online at www.jobs.state.nm.us for faster service.

For additional assistance, individuals may contact a Customer Service Agent in the UI Operations Center at 1.877.664.6984, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. English and Spanish-speaking Customer Service Agents are available.

Additional information about the UI program, the UI Tax & Claims System, and NMDWS is available on our website at www.dws.state.nm.us. For the latest announcements and updates, follow NMDWS on Twitter, Instagram, and our official YouTube channel.