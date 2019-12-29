NMDWS Offices; UI Operations Center Closed Jan. 1

ALBUQUERQUE All New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) offices, including the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Operations Center, will be closed all day Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020, in observance of the New Year holiday.
 
The department urges claimants to plan accordingly.
 
The Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System (www.jobs.state.nm.us) will remain available. Customer Service Agents in the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center will be available when normal business hours resume Jan. 2. The normal business hours of the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
 
NMDWS would like to remind all eligible UI claimants that Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 is a federal holiday. Most banking institutions and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed in observance of New Year’s. This may result in a delay of banking transactions for UI debit card and direct deposit benefit payment recipients. This also may result in a delay of mail delivery for UI claimants who receive checks.
 
Additional information about the Unemployment Insurance Program, the Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System, and the Department of Workforce Solutions is available at www.dws.state.nm.us. For the latest announcements and updates, follow NMDWS on Twitter, Instagram, and the official YouTube channel.
