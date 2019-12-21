NMDOT Tips To Stay Safe On Roads Over Holiday

NMDOT News:

SANTA FE ― The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates as many as 278 people may be killed in crashes between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Last year at Christmas, 37 percent of fatal crashes involved alcohol. That number rose to 39 percent on New Year’s Eve.

In addition, this year during Christmas and New Year’s Eve combined, more than 30,000 people could be seriously injured in crashes, according to the NSC.

To make the holiday travel safer, NMDOT recommends: