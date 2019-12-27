NMDOT Supports Car Seat Inspections Year Round

NMDOT News:

SANTA FE ― The New Year brings a new schedule for car and booster seat inspections. The New Mexico Department of Transportation and Safer New Mexico Now will host car seat inspection clinics and fitting stations statewide in 2020.

This free educational event provides parents and caregivers the opportunity to receive hands-on instruction from nationally-certified child passenger safety technicians. Technicians will educate parents on the proper selection, installation and use of car seats and booster seats.

Technicians can also determine if a seat is recalled, expired or otherwise unsafe.

Appointments take approximately 30 minutes per seat. Parents and caregivers should bring their car seat and if possible, the child. There is no charge for the service; however a seat replacement fee of $25 may apply.

Fitting stations offer appoints during regular hours of operation at 11 permanent locations, including Alamogordo, Deming, three locations in Albuquerque, Carlsbad, Farmington, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and two locations in Santa Fe.

Fitting stations are a public service funded by the NMDOT and are available to everyone. Appointments are encouraged.

For more information or to make an appointment, please call (800).231.6145 or 505.856.6143

January Car Seat Inspection Events:

Friday, Jan. 3 – Fitting Station – ALBUQUERQUE

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Fire Station #3, 141 Girard Blvd. NE

Friday, Jan. 3 – Fitting Station – RIO RANCHO

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Fire Station #1, 2810 Southern Blvd.

Saturday, Jan. 4 – Car Seat Clinic – ROSWELL

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Superior Ambulance, 115 E. Country Club

Wednesday, Jan. 8 – Fitting Station – DEMING

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Deming Fire Department, 309 South Gold Street

Friday, Jan. 10 – Fitting Station – ALBUQUERQUE

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Fire Station #20, 7520 Corona Ave.

Friday, Jan. 10 – Fitting Station – SANTA FE

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Fire Station #3, 1751 Cerrillos Rd.

Saturday, Jan. 11 – Car Seat Clinic – ROSWELL

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Superior Ambulance, 115 E. Country Club

Thursday, Jan. 16 – Fitting Station – ALBUQUERQUE

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Fire Station #14, 9810 Eucariz Ave. SW

Thursday, Jan. 16– Fitting Station – CARLSBAD

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fire Station #1, 409 South Halagueno Street

Saturday, Jan. 18 – Fitting Station – FARMINGTON

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.