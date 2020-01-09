NMDOH Reports First Child Death Of Flu Season

NMDOH News:

SANTA FE -- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) today reports the death of a one-year-old Roosevelt County resident from influenza-related illness, the boy is New Mexico’s first pediatric influenza (flu) death of the 2019-2020 season.

Since the start of the flu season in October, NMDOH has identified 52 pneumonia and influenza-related deaths.

Flu is still spreading in all regions of the state, and we have not yet reached peak activity. During the first week of January, the percent of visits to outpatient medical clinics for flu-like symptoms was higher and earlier than the peak in the 2017-18 season, which at the time was the most severe season in 10 years.

Influenza hospitalization rates are also higher than expected for this time of year, especially in children 0-4 years old. The rate of hospitalization for flu in New Mexico is more than double the national rate in this age

This flu season, while expected to continue for several more months, is already unusual for how early in the season influenza became widespread. While multiple strains of influenza virus are circulating nationally, the dominant strains are B Victoria, a type which normally does not predominate until springtime in a typical season, and A(H1N1). Cases associated with these strains may peak at different times.

“Fortunately, this seasonal flu vaccine covers multiple strains, including the ones currently circulating, and it is not too late to get vaccinated,” said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel. “The flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from influenza and given the fact that this season hasn’t peaked yet, we strongly encourage you to get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

Reducing the spread of flu takes a community effort. The Department of Health recommends everyone six months of age and older get flu vaccine each flu season.

It is especially important for the following groups of people, either because they are at high risk of having serious flu-related complications, or because they live with or care for people at high risk for complications:

Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old

(Children aged 6 months through 8 years who have never been vaccinated against influenza, or have an unknown vaccination history, should receive two doses of influenza vaccine, administered at least 4 weeks apart.)

Pregnant women (all trimesters), and up to two weeks post-partum

People ages 50 years and older

People of any age with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease, and those who are immunocompromised

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu, including healthcare personnel and caregivers of babies younger than six months

American Indians and Alaskan Natives

People who are morbidly obese

In addition to getting vaccinated, NMDOH also recommends the following to help prevent catching or spreading influenza:

Wash your hands and your children’s hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after contact with other people and before eating

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve

Clean your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer after blowing your nose, sneezing, or coughing, even if you use a tissue

Stay home if you have fever and/or respiratory symptoms

Ask your doctor about antiviral medicines if you seek medical care for flu. These medicines are most effective if given within two days of your symptoms starting, but may still help even after two days