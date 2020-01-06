NM GOP Launches Revised; Updated Website

Courtesy/RPNM

GOP News:

Website changes showcase new features, more content and user-friendly navigation

The Republican Party of New Mexico website has had a complete overhaul, click here . The website now offers significantly more content, important information and vital tools to guide readers through anything they might need entering the 2020 election season.



The new website is comprehensive, educational, user-friendly and will provide you with all kinds of exciting information and resources. The website will be helpful in many ways and will keep you all updated on news, upcoming events and political happenings.

Some items on new site:

Elected officials: County, state and federal links to websites, names, email addresses and other information. There are links to County Commissions and County Party organizations. Constituents can click on a map to track down their county officials and state lawmakers, county clerk office and other information they might need.

Calendar of Events: We will post county, state and RPNM upcoming events. Rallies, key meetings, conferences, workshops etc. will be categorized by keywords, location and date.

Voter Resources: Here you will find information on voter registration, provisional voting, voter eligibility and ID requirements, election and ballot integrity and links to important voting sites.

Press Releases: RPNM will have all Party press releases and Party statements on the website.

Volunteering information

Donation information

Videos: Facebook Live and other Party videos will be posted.

Issues: We will provide RPNM's official position on key issues.

Officers & Staff: The list will include email and phone contact information.

RPNM History & Mission

In addition: