New Mexico State Police Seek Help From Public In Identifying Car Involved In Santa Fe Shooting

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 18, 2019 - 5:41pm

NMSP seek help identifying this vehicle involved in a shooting Dec. 11 in Santa Fe. Call 505.827.9300 with information. Courtesy/NMSP

NMSP seek help identifying this vehicle involved in a shooting Dec. 11 in Santa Fe. Call 505.827.9300 with information. Courtesy/NMSP

NMSP News:

SANTA FE – New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s help with identifying a vehicle involved in a shooting in Santa Fe. 

At approximately noon, Dec. 11, NMSP responded to a shooting incident near 1 Mansion Dr. 

NMSP Investigations Bureau agents were called to investigate the shooting. State Police agents learned through surveillance video, a gray 4-door Nissan passenger car traveling east at a high rate of speed on Mansion Drive and Governor Dempsey Drive, shot toward another vehicle, which was parked at the front gate of the residence. 

The gray Nissan passenger car has a black front bumper, a damaged hood tied down with a rope, a Turquoise New Mexico license plate, and the trunk and top of car is light gray. 

New Mexico State Police asks anyone with information regarding the vehicle to contact the Santa Fe Office at 505.827.9300 and press option one for dispatch.

Tags: 
Public Safety
Police
State

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.