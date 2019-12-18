New Mexico State Police Seek Help From Public In Identifying Car Involved In Santa Fe Shooting

NMSP seek help identifying this vehicle involved in a shooting Dec. 11 in Santa Fe. Call 505.827.9300 with information. Courtesy/NMSP

NMSP News:

SANTA FE – New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s help with identifying a vehicle involved in a shooting in Santa Fe.

At approximately noon, Dec. 11, NMSP responded to a shooting incident near 1 Mansion Dr.

NMSP Investigations Bureau agents were called to investigate the shooting. State Police agents learned through surveillance video, a gray 4-door Nissan passenger car traveling east at a high rate of speed on Mansion Drive and Governor Dempsey Drive, shot toward another vehicle, which was parked at the front gate of the residence.

The gray Nissan passenger car has a black front bumper, a damaged hood tied down with a rope, a Turquoise New Mexico license plate, and the trunk and top of car is light gray.

New Mexico State Police asks anyone with information regarding the vehicle to contact the Santa Fe Office at 505.827.9300 and press option one for dispatch.