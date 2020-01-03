New Mexico State Land Office’s Steve Vierck Selected One Of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers

Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Resources Steve Vierck with Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard at the Land Commission Office in Santa Fe. Courtesy photo

NMSLO News:

SANTA FE — Steve Vierck of the New Mexico State Land Office has been selected by Consultant Connect as one of North America’s top 50 economic developers.

This selection comes days after Vierck was appointed by Commissioner Garcia Richard to fill the role of assistant commissioner of commercial resources.

Vierck had been serving in an appointed capacity as director of special projects when the commercial resources commissioner position was vacated by Craig Johnson.

Johnson applied for and was offered the position of outdoor recreation specialist, where he will be charged with overseeing the Open for Adventure campaign recently launched to bring attention to recreation opportunities on state trust land.

Consultant Connect selects a group of 50 economic developers for the accolade every year. Partners and members of the group nominate individuals who exemplify leadership in the field, and the top 50 are selected by a panel of judges.

“It’s no surprise to me that Steve was recognized as one of the top economic developers in North America. His excellent reputation, his leadership, and his know-how are exactly why we fought to bring him to the Land Office,” Commissioner Garcia Richard said of the achievement. “I’m honored that he will be serving as one of my assistant commissioners, where he will be tasked with enhancing economic development opportunities on state trust land across New Mexico.”

Vierck spoke of his new position.