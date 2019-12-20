New Mexico State Canvassing Board To Review And Certify 2019 Regular Local Election Recount Results

STATE News:

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s state canvassing board will meet at 9 a.m. today in Santa Fe to review and certify the official recount results for the 2019 Regular Local Election.

Moriarty-Edgewood School Board Member Position 2 is the only contest from the 2019 Regular Local Election subject to a recount that the state canvassing board must certify.

The state canvassing board is comprised of the Governor, the Secretary of State and the New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice.

The full meeting agenda can be found here .