New Mexico State Canvassing Board To Review And Certify 2019 Regular Local Election Recount Results

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 20, 2019 - 7:25am
 
STATE News:
 
SANTA FE New Mexico’s state canvassing board will meet at 9 a.m. today in Santa Fe to review and certify the official recount results for the 2019 Regular Local Election.
 
Moriarty-Edgewood School Board Member Position 2 is the only contest from the 2019 Regular Local Election subject to a recount that the state canvassing board must certify.
 
The state canvassing board is comprised of the Governor, the Secretary of State and the New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice.
 
The full meeting agenda can be found here.
 
The state canvassing board meeting is open to the press and public and anyone interested is welcome to attend. 
Tags: 
Politics
Public Safety
State

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.