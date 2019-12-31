New Mexico Minimum Wage Increase Begins Jan. 1

NMDWS News:

Jan. 1, 2020, the New Mexico Minimum Wage will increase to $9 an hour. This increase is in accordance with an amendment to the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act signed into law April 1, 2019 by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2020:

State minimum wage: $9 per hour; and

State tipped minimum wage: $2.35 per hour.

Attached you will find the updated Minimum Wage poster that employers are required to display in a place where employees can easily see it.

Minimum wage is the lowest wage that an employer is legally required to pay to workers. NMDWS enforces the state and federal minimum wage. Please be advised that the City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, the City of Las Cruces, the City of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County currently enforce their own minimum wage. Businesses should be aware that the state will enforce the highest available rate.

Additional information about the minimum wage is available on our website at www.dws.state.nm.us/Minimum-Wage-Information.