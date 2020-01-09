New Mexico Magazine Selects Edward Graves To Serve As CEO/Publisher

NMTD News:

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Tourism Department and New Mexico Magazine have selected Edward Graves to assume the role of CEO/Publisher for New Mexico Magazine. Edward officially joined New Mexico Magazine Jan. 6.

Graves brings over 25 years of publishing experience to the role and has served at the senior-level in publishing roles in six states. Graves most recently served as Publisher for Lifestyles After50, the largest senior publication in Florida. Prior to his role, Graves co-owned the publication while serving as CEO and President of the magazine's parent company, News Connection USA, LLC.

"We're pleased to bring Edward, a seasoned publishing industry professional of over 25 years, onto our team here at the Tourism Department and New Mexico Magazine," Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer said. "We're excited to see how he applies his entrepreneurial spirit in this role to help grow and amplify New Mexico Magazine."

"New Mexico Magazine does a great job at bringing to life the wonderful assets and adventures that New Mexico has to offer," Graves said. "I look forward to working with the team to expand on those assets and grow our delivery platform."

Graves has also held several senior-level publishing roles at Gatehouse Media and Gannett Co., including the role of Senior Vice President for Gannett's USA WEEKEND magazine.

Throughout his career, Graves has assumed leadership roles in his community and serves as a thought leader in the media industry.