New Mexico Department Of Workforce Solutions Receives 2020 FutureEdge 50 Award From IDG

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has been named an honoree of a 2020 FutureEdge 50 Award from IDG’s CIO.

This prestigious honor is bestowed upon organizations pushing the edge with new technologies to advance their business for the future. NMDWS will accept this award at the AGENDA20 Conference taking place in March 2020.

The Department was selected for the 2020 FutureEdge 50 award for the technological advancements achieved with the newly launched “My Workforce Connection,” an innovative, personalized citizen self-service landing page which provided individuals with a new single sign on account to access online services for job exploration and/or to apply or certify for Unemployment Insurance Benefits. The department has been working towards simplifying the log in process to alleviate individuals from having to remember multiple usernames and passwords to access both the New Mexico Workforce Connection Online System and the New Mexico Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims system.

“We want to be able to maximize our online services to job seekers and claimants to give them quick, at their fingertips resources,” Secretary Bill McCamley said. “We are dedicated to being the gateway to employment for New Mexicans whether they are just starting out, looking for their next job, or changing careers.”

“The organizations in the FutureEdge 50 are doing exciting things that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. For example, there’s a project using blockchain and quantum computing to establish trust; an indoor navigation system; and many uses of AI/ML for insights and efficiency,” said Anne McCrory, group vice president, customer experience and operations, events, and the FutureEdge and AGENDA20 conference chair. “We are honored to showcase these innovations and many others as we enter into a new era of sophistication with cloud, devices and environments powering the technology-driven business.”

About the FutureEdge 50 Awards

The FutureEdge 50 awards recognize organizations pushing the edge with new technologies to advance their business for the future. The successor to the Digital Edge 50 awards, the FutureEdge 50 will recognize not only established initiatives driving business success but also early-stage projects pursued for their watershed potential. These initiatives may be in R&D, proof of concept or pilot phases. With this, the FutureEdge 50 awards aim to bring the most cutting-edge trials and applications of emerging technologies – and the innovative cultures enabling them — to our audience at the AGENDA conference.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with invaluable peer insights on the evolving CIO role as well as how leading IT organizations are employing technologies, including automation, AI & machine learning, data analytics and cloud, to create business value. The award-winning CIO portfolio — CIO.com, CIO events, CIO Strategic Marketing Services, CIO Forum on LinkedIn, CIO Executive Council and CIO primary research — provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com .

