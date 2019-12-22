New Mexico Christmas Trees Brighten U.S. Capitol

On display this month in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

from the Red River area in the Questa Ranger District of the Carson National Forest

in New Mexico is by far the most impressive tree with its 11,000 ornaments created by New Mexicans.

The tradition of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, or the ‘People’s Tree’,

began in 1964, and this year New Mexico is providing the tree for the third time.

Photo by Donald Taylor

Close up view of some of the 11,000 ornaments created by New Mexicans that decorate the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on display in Washington, D.C. Photo by Donald Taylor