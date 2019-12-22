New Mexico Christmas Trees Brighten U.S. Capitol
On display this month in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Red River area in the Questa Ranger District of the Carson National Forest in New Mexico is by far the most impressive tree with its 11,000 ornaments created by New Mexicans. The tradition of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, or the ‘People’s Tree’, began in 1964, and this year New Mexico is providing the tree for the third time. Photo by Donald Taylor
Close up view of some of the 11,000 ornaments created by New Mexicans that decorate the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on display in Washington, D.C. Photo by Donald Taylor
The tall White House Christmas Tree is surrounded by small trees from all 50 states, including this tree from New Mexico decorated by Los Alamos Middle School students. Photo by Donald Taylor
Advertisements