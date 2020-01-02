Need A New Year’s Resolution? Take Trout Challenge!

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 2, 2020 - 5:23am

NMDG&F News:

SANTA FE Anglers in New Mexico are very fortunate to have such diverse fishing opportunities, especially when it comes to trout.

With six different trout species, all within a few hours of each other, catching several, or all of them, can be quite the challenge.

The Department of Game and Fish launched Wednesday the New Mexico Trout Challenge (NMTC). This challenge, which is the first of its kind for New Mexico, will encourage anglers in the state to catch five of New Mexico’s trout species.

The five trout species that anglers will be challenged to catch include:

  • Rio Grande cutthroat trout;
  • Gila trout;
  • Brown trout;
  • Brook trout; and
  • Rainbow trout.

Anglers who choose to participate in the challenge will need to download the Powderhook application on their smart phone or tablet to track their progress. Information such as the lake or stream where the fish was caught, how much the fish weighs along with a picture of the fish are just a few examples of what will be required from anglers. For anglers who do not have a smart phone or tablet, there are alternative ways to enter this information including calling the Information Center at 888.248.6866.

There is no time limit to complete the challenge and every angler that completes the challenge will receive a NMTC coin for bragging rights.

Who knows, maybe you will be the first person to complete the challenge and be on the list in the NMTC Hall of Fame.

“This challenge will not only test the fishing abilities of trout anglers across the state, it will be a great way for fellow anglers to prove their skill and enjoy the variety of outdoor recreation opportunities New Mexico has to offer,” said Kirk Patten, chief of fisheries management for the Department.

Check out the NMTC webpage for all of the details, download the Powderhook application on iOS and Android and see if you can be the first of your friends and family to complete it.  

