Nature On Tap: Updates In Astronomy; Celestial Objects And Expansive Skies Monday, Jan. 6

A black hole. Courtesy/extremetech

The community is invited to join the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) and the Los Alamos Creative District for Nature On Tap at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at projectY cowork.

This On Tap will feature a combination of science and cheer with Peter Polko and Felicia Krauss, who will take a light-hearted look at cosmology, the supermassive black holes at the center of galaxies, and the connection between the two in two 20-minute talks.

Nature On Tap is sponsored by the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) in partnership with the Los Alamos Creative District and hosted at projectY cowork. More information about Nature On Tap and other PEEC programs and events can be found at https://peecnature.org/peec-events/.

The On Tap series begins each evening with an informal 10-15 minute topic introduction by the speaker, followed by a lively group discussion. All ages are welcome.

The series is a way for people to get out and about in the community, learn something new, and meet people with similar interests. The discussions are supported by the Bradbury Science Museum, Los Alamos Historical Society and Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC).

Registration for this event is not required. Admission is free.