National Newspaper Association Calls For Civility And Respect For Reporters On The Job

NNA News:

National Newspaper Association President Matthew Adelman, publisher of the Douglas (Wyoming) Budget, issued a call for civility and respect for journalists as they do their jobs.

His call follows the release of a news report about a reporter in Chattooga County (Georgia) who was attacked while covering a local meeting.

Reporter Casie Bryant, with an internet publication called All of Georgia, was the victim of battery when the wife of a county commissioner ⁠— who was apparently upset at the publication’s news coverage ⁠— poured a soda over Bryant's head while she covered the meeting. Police were called.

The Summerville (Georgia) News reported that the attacker, Abby Winters, later said she tripped and accidentally poured a dark soft drink over the reporter’s head. But the Summerville police report quoted witnesses hearing Winters say, “ she deserved it .”

Adelman said the incident was a sobering reminder that journalists at all levels of news coverage can draw violent responses to their stories — even at an event as routine as the county budget meeting that Bryant was covering.