Military Plane Conducts Training At Los Alamos Airport

A HC 130J Combat King military plane begins its descent this morning onto the runway at Los Alamos County Airport. The plane, which flew from Kirkland Airforce Base in Albuquerque, conducted a training session at the local airport, County Airport Manager Cameron Humphres said. He explained that Los Alamos Airport was selected for the training because of its high altitude and short runway. The plane conducted two landings and two takeoffs at the airport. Military aircraft are a somewhat familiar sight at the airport; Humphres said typically the airport sees one to two military flights a month and explained that there are several military units in the state and some planes arrive due to support missions related to Los Alamos National Laboratory.

This plane flies 316 knots indicated air speed at sea level and Humphres said the flight time between Kirkland and Los Alamos is 15 minutes.

Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

The HC 130J touches down on the airport runway. Humphres describes the plane as a ‘workhorse’ for the military. He said the plane is used for transporting personnel and equipment. It has a large cargo area, which can carry vehicles. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

The HC 130J continues down the runway. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

The plane begins its first takeoff from the runway. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

Liftoff! Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com