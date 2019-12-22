Michael Phillips Of Los Alamos Top 50 Kids Coach

Los Alamos Golf Professional Michael Phillips

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. – Michael Phillips of the Los Alamos has been honored for the second time as a Top 50 Kids Coach by U.S. Kids Golf, the world’s leading organization in developing young golfers.

Phillips, a golf professional at the Los Alamos County Golf Course also was honored in 2018 as a Top 50 Kids Coach.

The Award recognizes coaches who have excelled in developing players, fostering a positive environment, and using the best available resources to help advance their students.

The Top 50 Kids Coaches of 2019 includes golf professionals from 25 states, and seven countries including Australia, Austria, Canada, England, Hong Kong, Italy and Northern Ireland.

Each year, award recipients include coaches who work at public, private, resort and municipal courses.

“This is the highest distinction for youth coaches,” U.S. Kids Golf founder Dan Van Horn said. “These are the professionals that have dedicated a career to youth golf and families, and truly embody the spirit of the U.S. Kids Golf mission.”

The Top 50 Kids Coach Award has been administered by the U.S. Kids Golf Coaches Institute (a division of the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation) since 2004. The awards will be officially presented Wednesday, Jan. 22, at a special presentation during the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Fla. The ceremony will be live-streamed via the U.S. Kids Golf Facebook page.

Top 50 Kids Coaches – Class of 2019

Jeff Allen… Lake Merced G.C… Daly City, Calif. Leslie Andrews… Nehoiden G.C… Wellesley, Mass. Tim Bakker… King Ranch G.C… Frenchtown, Mont. Jean Paul Bedard… Niagara Falls C.C… Lewiston, N.Y. Jennifer Bermingham… Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club… Coto de Caza, Calif. Kerry Bower-Herr… Victoria Hills G.C… DeLand, Fla. Chrisitne Brembs… Mt. Freedom Golf… Randolph, N.J. Jon Bullas… Laurel Oak C.C… Sarasota, Fla. Emily Burns… Cantigny Youth Links… Wheaton, Ill. Linda Campbell… The Peninsula Club… Cornelius, N.C. Marianna Causin… Golf della Montecchia… Padua, Italy Frankie Chan… Tuen Mun Golf Centre… Hong Kong Barry Churchill… Stonebridge G.C… Monroe, N.C. Lucas Cohen… New York Golf Park… Hudson, N.Y. Alfredo Da Corte… Campodoglio G.C… Chiari, Italy Nix Duncan… Cherokee Town and C.C… Atlanta, Ga. Leon Faulkner… Golf Rocks Kids Academy… Sydney, Australia Lauren Gates… Summit Golf School… Spring, Texas

Mariana Gottret… Riviera C.C… Coral Gables, Fla. Chip Inks… Park Ridge G.C… Lake Worth, Fla. Dorothy Kasper… The Golf Dome… Chagrin Falls, Ohio Jan Kleiman… Ironwood G.C… Fishers, Ind. Jason Kuiper… Bobby Jones G.C… Atlanta, Ga. Brad Lawrence… Brad Lawrence Golf Academy… Brampton, Ont. Andy Little… Little Golfers… Esher, United Kingdom Travis Lynch… The Trails of Frisco… Frisco, Texas Dave Malone… Pine Lake Golf and Tennis… Lincoln, Neb. Bryan McManis… Lakewood Ranch Golf and C.C… Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Chris Meade… Lady Bird Johnson G.C… Fredericksburg, Texas Brian Moose… RiverCrest G.C.… Phoenixville, Pa. Janean Murphy… Oakhurst G.C… Porter, Texas Daniel Neben… T.P.C. Potomac… Potomac, Md. Ed Oldham… The Ranch C.C… Westminster, Colo. Michael Phillips… Los Alamos G.C… Los Alamos, N.M Kathleen Robinson… Sky West G.C.… Hayward, Calif. Jane Rosenberg… Black Gold G.C… Yorba Linda, Calif. Evan Sales… Angel Fire Resort… Angel Fire, N.M. Daniel Shea… Michelle Holmes School of Golf… Norfolk, Va. David Sherman… The Villages Golf Academy… The Villages, Fla. Kevin Shoults… Crown Hill G.C… Williamsport, Ohio Julieta Stack… Pine Ridge G.C… Lutherville, Md. Shelby Thibodeaux… WindRose G.C… Spring, Texas Monique Thoresz… The Apawamis Club… Rye, N.Y. Laura Tyler… Frosty Valley Resort… Danville, Pa. Bob Usher… Grey Oaks C.C… Naples, Fla. John Wainwright… Longleaf Golf and Family Club… Southern Pines, N.C. Thomas Watkins… Whisper Lake C.C… Pearl, Miss. Brody Whetham… Sawmill G.C… Fenwick, Ont. Gavin Witzer… Henry Brunton Golf Academy… Irvine, Calif. Nicholas Zurowski… Dona Lerner Golf Academy… Raleigh, N.C.

About U.S. Kids Golf

U.S. Kids Golf is the world’s leading organization for growing, promoting and enhancing golf among youth and families. Founded in 1997, U.S. Kids Golf offers three distinct lines of clubs in up to nine sizes, hosts more than 1500 tournaments – including the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship held annually in Pinehurst, NC, and has more than 1,400 members as part of its Coaches Institute. Additionally, the organization is active in several projects and campaigns designed to grow the sport among important demographics. In 2018, U.S. Kids Golf was recognized by the National Golf Foundation as one of the “Top 100 Businesses in Golf” based on influence, innovation, and social good among other criteria.

