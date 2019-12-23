Meet Santa And Elf On Barranca Mesa Christmas Eve

Tyler, Jean and Larry Marr invite the communities of Los Alamos and White Rock to visit 113 El Gancho on Barranca Mesa on Christmas Eve. Santa and his elf will be handing out candy canes 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Santa thanks the community for spending their Christmas Eve with him at the Marr Home during the last 25 years. Merry Christmas to one and all! Photo b y John McHale/ladailypost.com

