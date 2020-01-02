McQuiston: Save Money While Improving Teen’s Driving

By ALLEN MCQUISTON

The Jemez Agency

I am about to get my third and youngest child licensed to drive.

The fear and worry I have about my teen being behind the wheel is real. Studies indicate 80 percent of all teen drivers will be in a police reported collision during the first three years of driving.

Even worse, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) refers to motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death for teenagers.

As a parent, you want to give your teen the tools he or she needs to be a safe driver, rather than a statistic. One tool I highly recommend is the ADEPT Driver® teenSMART® Driver Safety Program. The program has been proven to reduce the chance of being in a crash by up to 30 percent.

teenSMART is downloadable software you install on your home PC that uses realistic driving simulations, videos, in-car exercises and other parent-teen activities. teenSMART identifies and addresses the six behavioral and social factors that cause more than 90 percent of all teen collisions.

New drivers learn to anticipate dangerous situations, develop critical decision-making skills, become aware of their surroundings, and expect the unexpected. teenSMART helps new drivers develop the skills they need to become better drivers now rather than waiting for those skills to improve over time.

Your insurance carrier may offer such a program at a reduced cost; check with your insurance agent today to see if your insurance carrier offers teenSMART.

Once your teen completes the program and passes the certification test, their vehicle could be eligible for savings.

My first two kids took this program and I saved about $200 a year on my insurance premiums. It will also provide you with peace of mind knowing you helped provide your teen with extra knowledge on safe driving.