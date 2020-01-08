Master Gardener Classes Start Tuesday Feb. 4

Basket of Gold (Alyssum montanum). Courtesy/LAMG

GARDENING News:

For anyone desiring inspiration for this year's garden or landscaping, now is the time to register for the Master Gardener course offered by the Los Alamos County and New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service.

Classes begin Feb. 4 and run through April 25, 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday in Fuller Lodge, and are open to anyone who desires to learn more about gardening.

Each of the 13 classes will be taught by specialists from New Mexico State University and Los Alamos County Agent – Carlos Valdez. A few of the numerous subjects to be taught include:

“Basic Botany and Plant ID”;

“Climate and Water”;

“Weeds”;

“Vegetable Production”; and

“Shrubs & Trees”.

Individuals from all walks of life participate in the Master Gardener Classes and Program. Many continue their commitment to the program, volunteering their time in numerous ways by sharing appropriate research-based gardening information and techniques with the community. A program of the Los Alamos Master Gardeners is the Demo Garden at the corner of Central Avenue and Oppenheimer Drive.

Register to take the course and become a Master Gardener by calling 505.662.2656 or emailing losalamos@nmsu.edu. Details can be obtained by calling or going to the website www.losalamosextension.nmsu.edu. Cost is $200. Scholarships are available.