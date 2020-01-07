Film crew at the replica guard gate in Los Alamos. Courtesy/BSM

BSM News:

The National WWll Museum in New Orleans is presenting the Manhattan Project Electronic Field Trip Feb. 4. This interactive streaming exploration will feature live polling and Q&A, so students can participate without ever leaving their classroom.

Answering student questions on-location at the WWll Museum will be Sharon Squassoni, research professor at George Washington University and member of the Science and Security Board at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. The experience is geared for grades 7-12.

Times for the Manhattan Project Electronic Field Trip Tuesday, Feb. 4:

Session 1: 9-10 a.m. CST; and

Session 2: 12-1 p.m. CST.

The Bradbury Science Museum will host a showing 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. MST of the field trip.

Student reporters will examine the revolutionary science of nuclear energy and the race to produce an atomic weapon in complete secrecy. They will explore the world’s first industrial nuclear reactor at the massive and remote Hanford Site in Washington State. Join them virtually as they travel here, to the undercover laboratory and Trinity test site in New Mexico to learn about the team of talented physicists who tirelessly created the detonating device and witnessed its destructive power firsthand. Watch as they uncover the stories of mobilization, collaboration, and innovation to understand how the results brought about the end of World War II and forever changed the world.

Classroom participation is free but requires advance registration .

Students can submit a question for the live webcast in advance or even upload it via video to the Museum’s Flipgrid page .