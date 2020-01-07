The Manhattan Project Electronic Field Trip Feb. 4

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 7, 2020 - 6:21am
Film crew at the replica guard gate in Los Alamos. Courtesy/BSM
 
BSM News:
 
The National WWll Museum in New Orleans is presenting the Manhattan Project Electronic Field Trip Feb. 4. This interactive streaming exploration will feature live polling and Q&A, so students can participate without ever leaving their classroom.
 
Answering student questions on-location at the WWll Museum will be Sharon Squassoni, research professor at George Washington University and member of the Science and Security Board at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. The experience is geared for grades 7-12.
 

Times for the Manhattan Project Electronic Field Trip Tuesday, Feb. 4:

  • Session 1: 9-10 a.m. CST; and
  • Session 2: 12-1 p.m. CST.
 
The Bradbury Science Museum will host a showing 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. MST of the field trip.
 
Student reporters will examine the revolutionary science of nuclear energy and the race to produce an atomic weapon in complete secrecy. They will explore the world’s first industrial nuclear reactor at the massive and remote Hanford Site in Washington State. Join them virtually as they travel here, to the undercover laboratory and Trinity test site in New Mexico to learn about the team of talented physicists who tirelessly created the detonating device and witnessed its destructive power firsthand. Watch as they uncover the stories of mobilization, collaboration, and innovation to understand how the results brought about the end of World War II and forever changed the world. 
 
Classroom participation is free but requires advance registration.
 
Students can submit a question for the live webcast in advance or even upload it via video to the Museum’s Flipgrid page.
 
More information can be found on the National WW2 Museum website.
Tags: 
Science
Community
Education
Nation
National Laboratory
World

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2020 Los Alamos Daily Post is the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.