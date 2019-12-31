Man Arrested Following Police Shooting Involving Otero County Sheriff’s Office And New Mexico Game And Fish

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 31, 2019 - 5:03pm
Thomas Ryan
 
NMSP News:
 
CLOUDCROFT The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted Dec. 28 to investigate a police shooting involving the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico Game and Fish.
 
State Police agents learned that around 7:30 p.m., the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico Game and Fish responded to a domestic violence incident at 55 West Side Road in Otero County.
 
As Otero County Deputy and Game and Fish officers arrived at the residence, at least one gunshot was fired from inside the residence toward the location of deputies and officers. At this point, an Otero County sheriff deputy and Game and Fish officers discharged their duty firearms toward the residence. Deputies and officers then set up a perimeter and requested the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team.
 
Members of the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team assumed control of this incident and scene. After hours of negotiations, Thomas Ryan, 54, of Cloudcroft was taken into custody without further incident.
 
State Police agents charged Thomas Ryan with:
  • Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace officer;
Ryan was booked into the Otero County Adult Detention Center with (Bond TBD at arraignment).
 
This investigation is in preliminary stages. Details about the incident, to include what led up to the deputy and officers discharging their weapon, is still under investigation. The identity of the Otero County deputy and NM Game and Fish officers involved will not be released until interviews are conducted. Additional information will be given out via press release when available. 
