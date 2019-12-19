Luján: Year In Service To New Mexico’s CD3

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján

From the Office of U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M), the U.S. House Assistance Speaker, secured $5.7 million in federal benefits for constituents in 2019 and assisted more than 1,000 individuals living in New Mexico’s Third Congressional District through the office’s casework services.

This year, Congressman Luján introduced 27 bills and co-sponsored 375 bills to improve the lives of New Mexicans. Thirteen bills, amendments, or measures written by Luján were passed or included in legislation that passed the U.S. House of Representatives. This includes legislation to revitalize Native languages, protect federal lands near Chaco Canyon from oil and gas drilling, help combat the opioid crisis, improve broadband access, and expand health care to rural communities.

As Luján worked to serve the communities in New Mexico’s Third Congressional District, he also announced that more than $11.9 million in federal grants were designated for the district, sent 117,202 letters to New Mexicans who contacted the office seeking information on policies and legislative priorities, and traveled 12,620 miles throughout the district to meet with constituents.

In D.C., the Luján team helped give individuals from New Mexico’s Third Congressional District an inside view of Congress with more than 180 Capitol tours and by fulfilling 18 requests to have American flags flown over the Capitol, including one flag that went to Pojoaque Middle School to replace a damaged flag.

“Families across New Mexico deserve progress on the critical issues affecting our communities – and that’s exactly what was accomplished this year. I was proud to work alongside my constituents to lower health care costs, protect our public lands and sacred sites, and invest in workers,” Luján said. “As we look to the new year, I will continue working on behalf of New Mexicans and fighting for policies that uplift working families.”

In addition, the House of Representatives passed more than 400 pieces of legislation this year – including more than 245 bipartisan bills – that would lower health care costs, invest in workers, and invest in our nation’s infrastructure.