Luján Statement On USMCA Trade Agreement

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján

CONGRESSIONAL News:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. House Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) issued the following statement on the USMCA trade agreement:

“The renegotiated United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement represents a marked improvement over NAFTA and the flawed agreement initially put forward by the Trump administration. Democrats worked diligently to strengthen the agreement’s labor and environmental protections, pushed to ensure meaningful enforcement, and fought to remove provisions that would have locked in higher prescription drug prices.