Luján Statement On USMCA Trade Agreement

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 25, 2019 - 1:31pm
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján
 
CONGRESSIONAL News:
 
WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. House Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) issued the following statement on the USMCA trade agreement:
 
“The renegotiated United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement represents a marked improvement over NAFTA and the flawed agreement initially put forward by the Trump administration. Democrats worked diligently to strengthen the agreement’s labor and environmental protections, pushed to ensure meaningful enforcement, and fought to remove provisions that would have locked in higher prescription drug prices.

However, this agreement isn’t perfect, and it doesn’t reverse President Trump’s failed economic policies. Going forward, we must build on this agreement to further strengthen worker protections, combat climate change, and create opportunities for American workers.”
Tags: 
Nation
Politics
State
World

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.