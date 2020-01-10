Luján On House Passage Of PFAS Action Act

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
January 10, 2020
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján
 
CONGRESSIONAL News:
 
WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), the U.S. House Assistant Speaker, issued the following statement on the House passage of the PFAS Action Act:
 
“Every person living in the United States has a right to clean and safe drinking water. I was proud to vote today for comprehensive legislation to address PFAS contamination and protect New Mexicans from these harmful chemicals. Across the country, PFAS contamination threatens public health and the environment – putting families and communities at risk by jeopardizing our drinking water. I urge the Senate to quickly pass this legislation and President Trump to abandon his veto threat so communities impacted by this contamination receive the relief they deserve.”
 
In December, Luján, a member of the Congressional PFAS Task Force, and the New Mexico Delegation secured a measure in the National Defense Authorization Act signed into law by President Trump to require the Air Force to replace or clean water contaminated with PFAS. The legislation passed today builds on that effort to expand protections and provide for clean-up of water supplies.
 
