Lou And Pat Santoro Donate To LAPS Foundation

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 21, 2019 - 11:33am

Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Laura Loy, left, accepts a $2,500 donation from State Farm Agent Lou Santoro, third from left, and his wife Pat Santoro, second from left, gathered with staff for the presentation Thursday at Santoro’s State Farm Insurance Agency at 110 Central Park Square. The LAPS Foundation uses donations to fund opportunities and materials for students, provide professional development for educators, defray operating expenses and assist with capital improvements to enrich learning environments. Learn more here. Courtesy/LAPS

Tags: 
Business
Community
Education

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.