Lou And Pat Santoro Donate To LAPS Foundation
Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Laura Loy, left, accepts a $2,500 donation from State Farm Agent Lou Santoro, third from left, and his wife Pat Santoro, second from left, gathered with staff for the presentation Thursday at Santoro’s State Farm Insurance Agency at 110 Central Park Square. The LAPS Foundation uses donations to fund opportunities and materials for students, provide professional development for educators, defray operating expenses and assist with capital improvements to enrich learning environments. Learn more here. Courtesy/LAPS
Advertisements