Los Alamos Residents At Tournament Of Roses Parade

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 2, 2020 - 5:30am

Longtime Los Alamos residents Linda Deck, left, and Libby Carlsten are volunteers who helped put flowers on floats for the Tournament of Roses Parade Wednesday morning in Pasadena, Calif., where the temperature was a balmy 61. Deck is director of the Bradbury Science Museum and Carlsten recently retired from Los Alamos County. Courtesy photo

A float from Dole Foods for which Los Alamos residents Linda Deck and Libby Carlsten prepped the ‘orange crush’ roses displayed on the float bed. Photo by Linda Deck

A float celebrates the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote. Photo by Linda Deck

Women in period dress follow the float celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote. Photo by Linda Deck

A float celebrating the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower Compact. Photo by Linda Deck
A charming small float from the City of Alhambra. Photo by Linda Deck
