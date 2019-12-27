Los Alamos Police Blotter: Dec. 5 To Dec. 18, 2019

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
LAPD News:

The following information is provided by the Los Alamos Police Department.

Neither arrests nor charges indicate a conviction, and neither means that a person is guilty of the charges filed against them.

ADRIAN ZAMORA-CHAVEZ

Dec. 5 at 5:22 p.m. / Police arrested Adrian Zamora-Chavez, 28, of Belen at 2500 Trinity Dr., on an outstanding District Court warrant.

 

 

HEATHER R. DOMINGUEZ

Dec. 9 at 9:33 a.m. / Police arrested Heather R. Dominguez, 36, of Los Alamos on Diamond Drive and charged her with driving on a suspended or revoked license.

 

 

 

MELINDA MADRID

Dec. 10 at 4:45 p.m. / Pojoaque Pueblo Police arrested Melinda Madrid, 38, of Santa Cruz on tow outstanding Magistrate Court warrants.

 

 

 

ADRIAN E. TAYLOR

Dec. 18 at 11:15 a.m. / Police arrested Adrian E. Taylor, 61, of Los Alamos at 2500 Trinity Dr. on an outstanding District Court warrant.

 

 

 

CHRISTOPHER D. ORTIZ

Dec. 18 at 5:34 a.m. / Police arrested Christopher D. Ortiz, 49, of Espanola at 2500 Trinity Dr. on a Magistrate Court order of commitment.

 

 

TOMAS R. MEDINA

Dec. 20 at 2:01 p.m. / Police arrested Tomas R. Medina, 30, at 1900 Diamond Dr. and charged him with battery on a peace officer, assault on a peace officer and assault and battery on health care personnel.

