Los Alamos Police Blotter: Dec. 27, 2019 - Jan. 1, 2020

LAPD News:

The following information is provided by the Los Alamos Police Department.

Neither arrests nor charges indicate a conviction, and neither means that a person is guilty of the charges filed against them.

LORETTA B. STUBBS

Dec. 27 at 8:40 p.m. / Police arrested Loretta B. Stubbs, 59, of Los Alamos near Airport Road and Nambe Loop and charged her with DWI and driving with an open container of alcohol.

STANLEE AVERY PLATERO

Jan. 1 at 4:39 a.m. / Police arrested Stanlee Avery Platero, 19, of Los Alamos at 2500 Trinity Dr. and charged him with aggravated DWI: refusal to submit to chemical testing, driving with an open container of alcohol and burglary from a vehicle or other structure.